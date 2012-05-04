SOFIA May 4 Israeli champions Hapoel Kiryat
Shmona have signed Macedonia midfielder Darko Tasevski from
Levski Sofia on a two-year contract, the Bulgarian club said on
Friday.
The 27-year-old is the first signing Hapoel have made as
part of their preparations for their debut in the Champions
League qualifying rounds. They won the Israeli title for the
first time last month.
The deal includes an option for a further two years.
Tasevski, capped 34 times by Macedonia, joined Levski in
2007 and was instrumental in helping them win the Bulgarian
league title in 2009 and the domestic Supercup in 2007 and 2009.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)