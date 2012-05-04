SOFIA May 4 Israeli champions Hapoel Kiryat Shmona have signed Macedonia midfielder Darko Tasevski from Levski Sofia on a two-year contract, the Bulgarian club said on Friday.

The 27-year-old is the first signing Hapoel have made as part of their preparations for their debut in the Champions League qualifying rounds. They won the Israeli title for the first time last month.

The deal includes an option for a further two years.

Tasevski, capped 34 times by Macedonia, joined Levski in 2007 and was instrumental in helping them win the Bulgarian league title in 2009 and the domestic Supercup in 2007 and 2009. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)