TOKYO Jan 15 Japan striker Ryoichi
Maeda's transfer to England's West Ham United has collapsed, his
J-League club Jubilo Iwata said on Sunday.
The 30-year-old, who scored 14 goals in 28 league
appearances last season, had been training with the English
Championship (second division) side with a view to a move.
Iwata President Hiroyuki Yoshino told Japanese media: "We
understand they were unable to agree terms."
While Maeda's chances of a European move faded, however,
Jubilo and Japan team mate Yuichi Komano is set for a switch to
Belgium's Sint-Truiden.
Versatile defender Komano helped Japan reach the last 16 of
the 2010 World Cup but missed the penalty in a shootout against
Paraguay which cost them a spot in the quarter-finals.
