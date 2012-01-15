TOKYO Jan 15 Japan striker Ryoichi Maeda's transfer to England's West Ham United has collapsed, his J-League club Jubilo Iwata said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who scored 14 goals in 28 league appearances last season, had been training with the English Championship (second division) side with a view to a move.

Iwata President Hiroyuki Yoshino told Japanese media: "We understand they were unable to agree terms."

While Maeda's chances of a European move faded, however, Jubilo and Japan team mate Yuichi Komano is set for a switch to Belgium's Sint-Truiden.

Versatile defender Komano helped Japan reach the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup but missed the penalty in a shootout against Paraguay which cost them a spot in the quarter-finals.

