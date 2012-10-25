KUALA LUMPUR Oct 25 The Terengganu chief minister has criticised the Malaysian state's Football Association for being too rash in sacking English coach Peter Butler.

Butler was banned for six months - triggering his dismissal - last month from his role as Terengganu boss for speaking to the media after he disciplined two players who confessed to breaking a curfew before a Malaysian Super League match.

The much-travelled coach in Southeast Asia successfully appealed to the Football Association of Malaysia and Terengganu were ordered to pay him the remaining 15 months of his salary.

"The Terengganu management should have been more rational in dealing with the coach," Seri Ahmad told the New Straits Times on Thursday.

"From the beginning, I was suspicious of the way things were handled.

"I hope they can settle it with Butler within two weeks... this issue has gone on long enough."

Butler told Reuters last week that he was "just relieved" he had won his appeal and that a "nightmare six weeks" were over.

The former West Ham United midfielder said he was heading back home to England for a holiday while Terengganu have remained quiet on the issue. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)