Manchester City will play a friendly match against a Malaysia XI
in Kuala Lumpur in July, promoters of the event said on
Wednesday.
It will be City's first fixture in Malaysia when they play
at the 90,000 capacity Bukit Jalil Stadium on July 30.
"We are very honoured to be hosting Manchester City, as we
are the only Southeast Asian country given this opportunity,"
Football Association of Malaysia deputy president Tengku
Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said in a statement.
The big-spending side are the second English team to commit
to a fixture in Malaysia after Arsenal announced plans earlier
this month.
A third Premier League team is widely expected to also play
in Kuala Lumpur, where Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool drew
80,000 attendances for fixtures against a Malaysia XI last year.
FA Cup holders Manchester City and Arsenal will also play
against each other at Beijing's Bird's Nest stadium on July 27,
the same day as the Olympic Games opening ceremony in London.
The tour is the first in Asia by City, who played pre-season
fixtures in the United States last year, since Sheikh Mansour
Bin Zayed Al Nahyan bought the club and ploughed in millions to
transform their fortunes.
While this season they have showed they are capable of
challenging neighbours Manchester United on the field they will
struggle to match the support their rivals command in Malaysia
and Southeast Asia, where the Premier League champions and
Liverpool dominate.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan
Chakraborty)