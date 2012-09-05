Sept 5 The Malaysian government has launched a
probe into alleged soccer match-fixing after a top goalkeeper
fumbled the ball into his own net in a crunch Malaysia Cup
match.
Terengganu's English manager Peter Butler hauled Sharbinee
Allawee off the pitch after he had clumsily palmed the ball into
the net to allow Kedah to equalise on Saturday, then vowed the
international's days at the club were over.
"We don't need such players," he blasted. "We only want
those who put in an honest effort.
"I can safely say that he won't feature in the team
anymore."
Sharbinee, capped eight times by Malaysia, hurled a water
bottle at his coach in the heat of Saturday's substitution and
vehemently rejects the suggestion his blunder was deliberate.
"It pains me to show my face in public whenever I bungle in
a match but it hurts even more now when people accuse me of
being corrupt," he told local media, vowing to clear his name.
The government's Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) is
investigating the matter.
MACC director for Terengganu, a sultanate and state on
Malaysia's eastern coast, Md Yusoff Md Zain said that among
those called up to give statements were Terengganu FA President
Che Mat Jusoh and Sharbinee.
The agency had also recorded statements from other
Terengganu FA personnel and players, he said, adding that the
investigation was only in its initial stages.
Butler, a midfielder for West Ham and West Bromwich Albion
during his playing days in England, has launched a one-man
campaign to weed out indiscipline and corruption from Malaysian
soccer.
Last week he kicked out two senior players -- Muslim Ahmad
and Ismail Faruqi -- for allegedly breaking a curfew. The two
have denied the allegations and have demanded an apology.
Terengganu FA president Che Mat Jusoh said the club's
management will meet later on Wednesday to attempt to resolve
these issues.
Early on Tuesday Butler had said he was happy that most
players and fans were supportive of him, but his tone had
changed by Tuesday evening.
"Just heard I am getting fired tomorrow (...) interesting!"
he posted on social media site Twitter.
