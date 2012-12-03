Dec 3 Former Ireland international forward Caleb Folan has joined Malaysian Super League (MSL) side T-Team, according to a local media report on Monday.

Folan, who represented Wigan Athletic and Hull City before joining Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer, is the Malaysian club's second major signing under English coach Peter Butler following the arrival of Dutch midfielder George Boateng, the Bernama news agency reported.

"We hope the new signing will help T-Team to put up a strong challenge in the league," the report quoted a club official as saying.

Butler said 30-year-old Folan's experience would help the club's younger players develop their game.

"Caleb is fit and looks in good condition, give him a few days to settle down into his new environment and we can get to work," Butler wrote on his Twitter page. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Justin Palmer)