Sept 5 Former international midfielder Ong Kim Swee has taken over as caretaker coach of Malaysia after Dollah Salleh's resignation in the wake of the record 10-0 defeat by United Arab Emirates in World Cup qualifying.

Dollah announced he had quit upon returning to Kuala Lumpur on Friday and the Football Association of Malaysia acted swiftly to install 44-year-old Ong, who previously coached the Tigers in a four-month stint last year before Dollah took over.

"To fill the void left by Dollah, FAM reached an agreement to appoint Kim Swee as caretaker of the national squad with immediate effect for the fourth qualifier against Saudi Arabia in the Shah Alam Stadium on Tuesday ... and so on until a date to be announced," FAM said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

Malaysia is currently bottom of Group A in Asian qualifying for the 2018 World Cup after three matches.

The UAE lead the group on goal difference from Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)