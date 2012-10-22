Oct 22 Joy was short-lived for fans of Kelantan soccer club when, after seeing the side complete the domestic treble with victory in the Malaysia Cup, coach Bojan Hodak hinted he may quit the top-flight club.

"I am a professional and there are other offers," the Croatian coach with the Midas touch told reporters. "I will take a short holiday and then I will decide."

Kelantan beat Armed Forces 3-2 in extra-time to clinch the Malaysia Cup and treble, having suffered just two losses in 26 games en route to retaining the Super League; and beating Sime Darby 1-0 in the FA Cup final.

"I've heard people saying that they have been enchanted by us," the New Straits Times quoted him as saying. "This type of football deserves to be rewarded with titles. I think it will be very difficult for something like this (the treble) to be repeated." (Writing by Ossian Shine in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)