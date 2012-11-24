SINGAPORE Nov 24 Kelantan have been rewarded for winning all three Malaysian domestic soccer trophies with a cash bonus of RM 1 million ($326,900) by the government.

Bojan Hodak's side, who won the FA Cup, Malaysian Cup and lost only two matches out of 26 in winning the Malaysian Super League title, have also been promised a plot of land for their success.

Kelantan official Mustapa Mohamed told reporters that Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak had agreed to pay the money as the team's success had bred unity in the state.

"We want football to unite the people of Kelantan. It doesn't matter under which banner," Mohamed was quoted as saying by the Bernama news agency.

The success of the team, however, has led to other sides in the Malaysian Super League eyeing their talent with key strikers Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and Mohammed Ghaddar linked with lucrative moves. ($1 = 3.0590 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)