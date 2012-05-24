SINGAPORE May 24 A referee has been charged
with attempting to fix a Malaysian Super League soccer match
between the Lions XII and Sarawak, Singapore media reported on
Thursday.
Official Shokri Nor is alleged to have agreed to a 15,000
ringgit ($4,800) bribe to fix Tuesday's match which the Lions, a
Singapore select side competing in the Malaysian league, won 3-0
at their home Jalan Besar Stadium.
Nor, 47, was dropped from officiating the match beforehand
after organisers were told about the alleged wrongdoing,
Singaporean media agency, Mediacorp, reported.
The Singapore-based Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau
(CPIB) said Shokri and businessman Thana Segar S Sinnaiah were
arrested on Tuesday together with two other people. Nor and
Sinnaiah were out on S$50,000 ($39,100) bail, Mediacorp said.
The CPIB said the case would be heard on May 31 and each
faced a fine of up to $100,000 and a maximum jail term of five
years.
($1 = 1.2796 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 3.1450 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)