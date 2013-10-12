Oct 12 The Perak Football Association have lifted the suspension on their squad over match-fixing suspicions during the northern state's Malaysian Cup exit but said police were continuing to investigate.

After a strong start to their Group D campaign, Perak lost their last three matches to miss out on a place in the last eight prompting the FA to slap a two-week ban on players and officials while an investigation took place.

"Based on the committee's report, PAFA (Perak FA) found there were no elements of sabotage that could be deemed serious," Perak FA president Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin told Malaysian media on Friday.

"Thus PAFA concluded that the team's poor run during their final three matches in their Malaysia Cup campaign could have been due to other factors which could not be categorised as sabotage."

However, Paharuddin said the matter was not fully closed with elements of corruption suspected in the team still being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the police.

"If they are cleared it will show there is integrity in the team which indirectly will increase the players and officials market value," he added, in regard to reports that many of the squad wanted to leave after being accused of wrong-doing. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)