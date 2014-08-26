KUALA LUMPUR Aug 26 Fans of Malaysian club Perak have been asked to stay away from their next match while the country's Football Association (FAM) investigate allegations of racism, local media reported.

Sarawak said their players were abused by one of the Perak team officials, while the club added that home fans targeted their winger S. Chanturu in Wednesday's 2-0 Malaysian Cup defeat in Ipoh, north of Kuala Lumpur.

Sarawak said it would be best if Perak supporters did not attend Saturday's Group B match in Kuching.

"We want to avoid untoward incidents as this matter is still hot among fans," Sarawak FA secretary Abdullah Julaihi was quoted as saying by Tuesday's New Straits Times.

"The recent postings on social media, including Facebook, has also increased tension.

"We will neither allocate tickets to Perak nor provide seats on match day. I urge Perak fans not to turn up for the match."

FAM secretary Hamidin Mohd Amin said a complaint had been received after the match and the organisation would investigate.

He said he had spoken with both clubs and the organisation's rules stipulated that tickets be sold to away fans.

"I have advised them to settle all issues amicably and that tickets be sold to Perak fans," Amin told the newspaper.

"According to the M-League rules, the home team must allocate tickets to visiting fans." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)