April 17 Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim have sacked goalkeeper Mohd Anis Faron Ahmad for swearing at a policeman after a loss, local media reported.

The 33-year-old was charged by a Penang court this week for the outburst which came after a second-tier Premier League match for the Johor development side at the City Stadium in Penang.

Mohd Anis faces a five-year prison sentence and or fine if found guilty.

"There is no use for us to keep a football player that failed to display discipline as a professional player," Johor president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim was quoted as saying by local media on Friday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)