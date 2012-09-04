Sept 4 Axed goalkeeper Ahmad Sharbinee Allawee
says he will clear his name and vehemently rejects allegations
he deliberately scored an own-goal against his Terengganu team
in their Malaysian Cup match against Kedah on Saturday.
The former Malaysian national goalkeeper was instantly
hauled off the pitch by English manager Peter Butler after he
appeared to fumble a corner into his own net, allowing Kedah the
equaliser in the 1-1 draw.
A furious Butler shoved the goalkeeper in the back as he
left the pitch, delivering a stinging verdict afterwards: "We
don't need such players. We only want those who put in an honest
effort. I can safely say that he won't feature in the team
anymore."
But Sharbinee says he welcomes an investigation by the
Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission as he has nothing to hide.
"Let the MACC investigate me. I want to clear my name," he
told Malaysia's The Star newspaper. "I have never sold a match
and it saddens me that people have labelled me as corrupt.
"It pains me to show my face in public whenever I bungle in
a match but it hurts even more now when people accuse me of
being corrupt."
Sharbinee, who hurled a water bottle at Butler in a spat as
he left the pitch, said he had snapped at the humiliation he
felt.
"I have always accepted criticism, especially from the
coach, but it was always in the dressing room," he said.
"I admit I lost my temper as he also hurled curses at me, I
couldn't contain my anger and retaliated by throwing the water
bottle," he said.
ONE-MAN CAMPAIGN
Sharbinee said he would move on if his services were not
needed, but that he wanted to clear up the matter first.
"I love playing for Terengganu and don't want to leave on a
sour note," he said. "I'm still a Terengganu player and I want
to settle this issue first. I will await the decision of
Terengganu FA president Datuk Che Mat Jusoh before making my
next move."
Che Mat said the club's management will meet on Wednesday to
attempt to resolve the issue.
Butler, a midfielder for West Ham and West Bromwich Albion
during his playing days in England, has launched a one-man
campaign to weed out indiscipline and corruption from Malaysian
soccer.
Last week he kicked out two senior players - Muslim Ahmad
and Ismail Faruqi - for allegedly breaking a curfew. The two
vehemently deny the allegations and have demanded an apology.
The coach seemed in no mood to weaken his stance when
quizzed about his actions.
"Sharbinee sealed his own fate when he palmed the ball into
his own net in the home match against Kedah ... and as long as I
am the team coach, he will not be standing between the posts
again," the New Straits Times quoted him as saying.
"But I am happy to note that most players and Terengganu
fans ... are behind me during this difficult period."
(Editing by Ian Ransom)