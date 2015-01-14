KUALA LUMPUR Jan 14 The Football Association of Malaysia will meet on Friday to try and untangle a messy transfer saga where three clubs have claimed the playing rights of international midfielder Gary Steven Robbat.

Malaysian Super League champions Johor DT and cup winners Pahang, who meet in the season curtain raiser Charity Shield later this month, both claimed to have signed Robbat, who helped Malaysia reach the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup last month.

However, the 22-year-old midfielder is due to return to second tier Premier League club Kedah.

Robbat had been playing for Harimau Muda -- a Malaysian under-23 side -- and Kedah claim league rules say that any player leaving the side must return to the club of their state.

Despite those claims, Robbat travelled with Johor on their pre-season tour of Australia and was photographed at their kit launch -- after saying he was signing for Pahang.

Former Malaysia interim manager Ong Kim Swee defended the player's actions.

"I do not blame Gary for what happened," he said earlier this month.

"He is a nice boy and the clubs have to talk to each other about the situation. If anything, I hope he does not get punished with suspension because it will be a great loss for the league and the national team.

"However, after the contract issues have been settled, I hope he and other players will learn from it." (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)