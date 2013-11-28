Nov 28 Malaysian club Selangor want stern action taken against Nazri Ahmad, who they claim signed for them 10 days ago only to see the defender join Super League rivals Kelantan on Monday.

The Selangor FA (FAS) said they had lodged a complaint with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) over the issue, with local media saying the player could face a one-year ban if found guilty of signing for both sides.

Kelantan said the 23-year-old had told them he had not signed for Selangor, who no longer want the fullback but are keen to see FAM hand out a punishment to prevent a repeat of the situation.

"We signed him for 18,000 Malaysian Ringgit ($5,600) a month salary and he was supposed to report for training on Sunday," FAS secretary Rosman Mohd Ibrahim told the New Straits Times.

"We have handed the necessary documents, including the contract, as evidence to FAM. We are angry with Nazri and we no longer need him for next season.

"We, however, want FAM to take stern action against him as a lesson to others."

FAM general-secretary Datuk Hamidin Mohd Ahmad said the case would be investigated by their players' status committee.

Kelantan FA secretary Azman Ibrahim told the paper that FAM should do more to educate players about the issue but were adamant Nazri, the former Malaysian under-21 international who played on loan at Selangor in 2011, had not broken any rules.

"Nazri had negotiated with Selangor but did not sign a contract with them. He made a declaration (over his availability) and we signed him for three years," Azman said.

"Nazri swore he did not sign with Selangor, so we took his word.

"FAM should come out with guidelines regarding players' transfer issues. They should also be educated.

"We also had a similar issue with Negri Sembilan's Nazrin Nawi but it was settled amicably."

Kelantan won the Malaysian FA Cup in June and were runners up in the Malaysian Cup earlier this month after a fourth place finish in the 12-team division. Selangor were league runners-up.

($1 = 3.2305 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)