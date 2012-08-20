VALLETTA, Malta Aug 20 Malta international
midfielder Kevin Sammut has been given a 10-year suspension by
European soccer's governing body UEFA after being found guilty
of match-fixing in the Euro 2008 qualifier between Norway and
Malta.
The match ended in a 4-0 win for Norway, who scored three
times in the last 18 minutes. Sammut, one of three players cited
in the ruling by UEFA's Control and Disciplinary Board, was
substituted at halftime.
UEFA said there was not enough evidence to enforce bans
against the other players named in the case.
Sammut, 31, told a news conference he intended to appeal the
sentence which his legal team claimed was "blatantly unjust".
"Some have said it would be better if I unmasked other
people and get myself a discounted sentence. But I know nothing.
I did nothing. What can I reveal? Believe me, I don't know," the
Valletta FC player said.
Malta FA president Norman Darmanin Demajo told a news
conference on Monday he believed more than one player was
involved in the scandal in which 200,000 euros were placed as
bets on the game.
"Regarding the outcome, I personally believe there had to be
more players involved. But we need to respect the decision of
UEFA's Control and Disciplinary Body and in the absence of proof
it would be unfair to arrive at any further conclusion," he
said.
"The whistleblower in this case originally claimed that four
players were involved. I personally believe you can't fix a game
with one player."
(Writing by Mike Collett)