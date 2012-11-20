Nov 20 European soccer managers overwhelmingly favour clarification of the handball rule and the majority want to see video technology introduced to the game, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

The League Managers Association European Managers and Coaches Survey quizzed 110 managers working in 14 countries on a range of issues affecting the game and found 83 percent of managers feel the handball law requires further clarification.

Previous research carried out by the League Managers Association (LMA) found that coaches favoured a rule that meant that if a player was hit with their hand or arm in a natural position, they should not be penalised.

If the movement was deliberate they should be penalised, but the referee had to be sure the interference was on purpose.

The introduction of video and goal-line technology received a 62 percent backing while 63 percent said football should consider a decision referral system such as in cricket and tennis.

Just four percent opposed the use of any technology.

The International Football Association Board approved goal-line technology earlier this year which will be used at the Club World Cup next month before a possible introduction to the Premier League in 2013.

The survey was backed by Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, who said it deals with the issues that affected managers every day including rules, technology, transfers and finances.

"It brings together managers and coaches across Europe, demonstrating the subjects we feel strongly about and provides real insights from managers based on our combined experience."

Managers identified refereeing as the main area that could help improve the standard of the game and backed a professional referee training academy.

Next season referees will be invited to English clubs to take part in training sessions.

Other findings included that 72 percent of managers wanted increased sanctions for offences and unsporting behaviour which were only identified after the match while 66 percent thought there should be no transfer window.

International friendlies should be cut back accoring to 72 percent while 61 percent believed there should be a salary cap.

Two-thirds of managers also thought that the rules surrounding the denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity - penalty, sending off and suspension - were unfair. (Reporting by Josh Reich, Editing by Tom Pilcher)