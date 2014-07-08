BRIEF-AuRico Metals receives Environmental Assessment approval for Kemess Underground Project
* Aurico metals receives environmental assessment approval for kemess underground project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 8 U.S. sportswear company Nike confirmed on Tuesday that it would not renew its kit supply deal with English soccer club Manchester United when it expires next year.
"Any partnership with a club or federation has to be mutually beneficial and the terms that were on offer for a renewed contract did not represent good value for Nike's shareholders," the company said in a statement.
German rival Adidas is expected to replace Nike as a partner of the 20-times English champions. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by William Hardy)
* Aurico metals receives environmental assessment approval for kemess underground project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western potash corp. Obtains final order for plan of arrangement
SANTIAGO, March 15 Regional carrier LATAM Airlines posted a net profit of $69 million for all of 2016 and $54 million for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, saying that currency appreciation in key market Brazil boosted its bottom line.