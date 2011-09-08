By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 8
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 8 The sagging
popularity of Manchester United's American owners has touched a
new low with the $1 billion flotation plan in Singapore that
would consolidate the Glazer family's control over the English
Premier League giants.
Sources have told Reuters the club plans to use a two-tier
system of shares in Singapore.
This would minimise any new shareholders' influence,
something that clearly has not gone down well with fans at home.
"It is certainly disappointing," Duncan Drasdo, chief
executive of Manchester United Supporters Trust, told Reuters.
"Clearly the degree of control by one majority shareholder
has to be a major concern for any conventional investor thinking
of purchasing shares primarily seeking a return on investment.
Manchester United wants to raise cash to help reduce its
near-$500 million debt pile but many of the club's estimated 333
million global fans are sceptical of the Glazers who bought the
club in 2005.
"We want to see the majority of the profits that Manchester
United generates invested back into the football club," said
Drasdo.
"There are so many better uses for Manchester United's
profits than sending the money to Florida or into interest or
debt payments on the Glazer's debts which they transferred onto
our club or indeed into excessive dividend payments resulting
from an excessive valuation at IPO."
Season ticket holder Paul Davidson was harsher in his
criticism.
"They (the Glazers) will still control the purse strings and
the political machinations," the teacher said.
"In their defence they did spend a fair whack on those three
players in the transfer window (Ashley Young, David de Gea and
Phil Jones) which has gone some way to suggesting they have put
cash into the team on the odd occasion... but I'm still very
sceptical about it all," he added.
"I can't help feeling there's some sort of Machiavellian
motive. I'm not convinced it's ultimately going to benefit the
club.
"They (the Glazers)... don't give a flying monkey's about
what people think.
