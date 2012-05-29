LONDON May 29 Manchester United has doubled its
global fanbase to 659 million over five years to reinforce its
standing as the world's most popular soccer club, according to a
survey.
Owned by the American Glazer family, United considered
floating on the Singapore stock market last year before shelving
the plan due to turbulent financial markets.
The survey, commissioned by the club and carried out last
year by market researcher Kantar, showed almost half of United's
supporters were in Asia-Pacific.
"I'm not here to speculate on financial structures," United
commercial director Richard Arnold told reporters when asked
about the stock market plan. "What this shows is that our family
of followers has doubled in five years."
Manchester United has commercial partners in 72 countries.
Kantar questioned 54,000 people in 39 countries between June
and August 2011, and its survey revealed soccer had 1.6 billion
followers globally. Fans were allowed to name more than one club
as their favourite.
Arnold shrugged off scepticism about the figures.
"This piece of research is very important, not only for
commercial partnerships - both new and existing - but it also
provides a roadmap that allows the club to understand exactly
what is going on."
When the survey was conducted, United had just won the
English league for a record 19th time and reached the final of
the Champions League, Europe's premier club event.
Arnold said he did not believe United's rare blank trophy
haul in the season just ended would hit its fanbase.
"It's a myth to say that football support is transient. Who
you support changes less than who you are married to," he joked.
He declined to give details of the fanbase of other clubs,
beyond noting United had twice as many fans in Asia as its
closest challenger there, Barcelona.
European soccer clubs, many of which are loss-making, must
move towards breakeven or risk exclusion from the Champions
League from 2014 under new "financial fair play" rules.
Those rules could hit clubs such as newly crowned English
champion Manchester City, and Champions' League winner Chelsea.
The wealthy owners of both have been soaking up big losses to
fund on-pitch success.
"Financial fair play represents a very appealing prospect
for clubs at all levels," Arnold said.
"Manchester United is very well placed by virtue of the
strong business model it has got off the pitch, and the success
that generates on the pitch."
(Editing by David Hulmes)