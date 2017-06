May 7 Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.

"Official: our Giants coach of Al Fujairah," the club said in a statement alongside a picture of Maradona holding the club's red and white shirt with his name and No. 10 on the back.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Angus MacSwan)