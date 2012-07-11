* UAE club issue invitation after sacking Maradona
* Argentine puts out statement in Buenos Aires
By Brian Murgatroyd
DUBAI, July 11 Diego Maradona has been invited
to a 'farewell ceremony' by United Arab Emirates club Al Wasl
after they sacked him as coach, a senior official said on
Wednesday.
The club added that the ceremony would “reflect the unique
and strong relationship" between them and the mercurial
Argentine.
The 51 year-old World Cup winner's two-year contract, signed
in May 2011, was terminated on Tuesday by the club's board after
a trophy-less season that saw Al Wasl finish eighth in the
12-team UAE Pro League.
“"We have not decided on a timeframe (for the ceremony) and
it depends on Maradona's response," club vice-chairman Mohammed
bin Dokhan told reporters through an interpreter.
He said Maradona, who was sacked with all his support staff,
had not yet replied.
Some hours later, however, Maradona published a statement on
his personal website (www.diegomaradona.com) thanking Al Wasl
for the chance they had given him to be their coach and
suggesting they could still reach an agreement about signings to
strengthen the team.
"It was always my wish to stay in that wonderful land that
so welcomed me and I am totally grateful to the sheikh,
especially for having received me and given me the opportunity
to coach a team from the Emirates," he said.
"Unfortunately, the club made a statement that I don't agree
with, because my wish was and is to carry on coaching Al Wasl
and if it is impossible for the club to buy players, due to a
lack of budget, there will also be the possibility to discuss
that together with the board and seek solutions," he added.
"I hope to have a meeting soon with the board...(and) I am
quite sure they will be well disposed to do so and we will come
to a good agreement."
Bin Dokhan said four or five names were on the table to
replace Maradona and an announcement was likely within a week.
One of them was Bruno Metsu, who coached the UAE to victory
in the 2007 Gulf Cup and won the AFC Champions League with Al
Ain in 2003. Metsu also coached Senegal to a notable win over
France in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup.
'RIGHT TIME'
Defending the decision to terminate Maradona's contract, bin
Dokhan said the time had been right.
“"We cannot deny Diego Maradona is the best technical
footballer all over the world and he is a qualified coach but we
are looking for someone to win a championship for Al Wasl in the
next stage," he added.
“"We are not happy to terminate the contract but we should
always keep away emotion and work for the sake of Al Wasl. “The
Board acts for the sake of Al Wasl and in the interests of Al
Wasl to put Al Wasl back on the right track."
The closest Al Wasl, which last won the domestic league
title in 2007, came to success last season was in reaching the
final of the Gulf Champions League.
However, having won the first match against Bahrain side Al
Muharraq 3-1, Maradona's side capitulated in the second leg in
Dubai, having two players sent off en route to a 3-1 loss before
defeat on penalties.
"“Maybe it was a reason to terminate, the result of that
match," said bin Dokhan.
Maradona's sacking came a month after he received a vote of
confidence from the chairman of a newly constituted board,
appointed after the mass resignation of the previous one
following the lack of on-field success.
Bin Dokhan denied that Tuesday's announcement was a U-turn.
Maradona's sacking continues his modest record as coach, one
that is in complete contrast to his time as a player.
In addition to his World Cup-winner's medal, Maradona
enjoyed league title successes in Argentina, Italy and Spain but
as a coach he has yet to achieve any such highs.
He had brief spells with Mandiyu and Racing Club in his home
country in 1994 and 1995 respectively but neither proved
successful. Although he led Argentina to the World Cup finals in
2010, his side lost 4-0 to Germany in the quarter-finals.
(Additional reporting by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Alan
Baldwin and Alison Wildey)