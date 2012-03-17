By Gennady Fyodorov
| MOSCOW, March 17
MOSCOW, March 17 Russia must get tough on
match-fixing rather than just acknowledge the problem if the
2018 World Cup hosts really want to clean up the game, said
FIFA's head of security Chris Eaton.
"I am well aware of the extent of the problem in Russia,"
Eaton told Reuters in an interview.
"You can just go through FIFPro's so-called 'Black Book' to
find out how deep the problem is in eastern Europe and Russia."
FIFPro, the global union for professional players, last
month said in a report called the Black Book of Eastern Europe
that 23.6 percent of players in eastern Europe were aware of
match-fixing in their leagues. In Russia the figure was 43.5
percent.
Media and soccer experts report that widespread match-fixing
and corruption have been rife in Russia for years but rarely has
anyone been convicted or brought to trial.
Only one team, second division Iriston Vladikavkaz, have
been found guilty of attempted match-fixing. They were thrown
out of the league in 1997 but later reinstated in a lower
division.
The Russian FA (RFU) has acknowledged the problem of
match-fixing but so far has been reluctant to deal with it.
Last year, it created a task force to try to solve the
problem, also forcing all professional clubs to sign an honour
code.
BASIC ELEMENTS
"There are three basic elements in the fight against
corruption and match-fixing," Eaton said at the International
Sport Security Conference (ISSC), held this week in Qatar.
"First, you need good government structure. Then you have to
have information or what we call the intelligence operation. And
finally, you must implement that in practice.
"The Russians have a good opportunity to get all these
elements together," said the Australian, who recently made his
first visit to Russia.
"I've had a good dialogue with Russia's chief of referees
(Italian Roberto Rosetti) and I plan to make regular visits to
(the) country in the future."
Match-fixing was a worldwide problem, the former Interpol
officer warned.
"You would have to be very naive to think that match-fixing
only exists in certain parts of the world, like western Europe,"
he said.
"Criminal gangs have infiltrated the game around the world
to the extent that is making FIFA very concerned.
"I don't think any country in the world can be totally
immune from it. Right now, FIFA's priority is Africa and
South-East Asia but Russia will also be closely looked at,
especially after being awarded the World Cup in 2018.
"Don't forget, criminals have had a 10-year head start on
law-enforcement people in this particular area," added Eaton,
who is leaving FIFA in May to take the job of director of sport
security for the Qatar-based Centre for Sport Security.
"I think in soccer FIFA has established a pretty good
structure to fight corruption and match-fixing," he said.
"In my new job I will try to help other sports, such as
basketball and volleyball, to deal with this problem because the
very same people who fix soccer matches also try to influence
the outcome in other sports as well and my job will be to stop
them from doing it."
