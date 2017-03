(Corrects spelling of suspect's surname to Suljic, from Sulic)

MILAN Feb 21 A soccer matchfixing suspect coming from Singapore was detained at Milan airport on Thursday, two judicial sources told Reuters.

"Admir Suljic, who arrived today at Milan's Malpensa airport from Singapore on the 6 am flight, has been detained by Italian police," said one source. A second source confirmed Suljic had been arrested.

