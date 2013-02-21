(Adds details, background)

MILAN Feb 21 A soccer matchfixing suspect coming from Singapore was detained at Milan airport on Thursday, two judicial sources told Reuters.

"Admir Suljic, who arrived today at Milan's Malpensa airport from Singapore on the 6 am flight, has been detained by Italian police," said one source. The second source said Suljic had been arrested.

International police agency Interpol had said earlier in the day that a suspect would be detained and questioned when they arrived in Milan, following a tip-off by Singapore authorities to Italian police.

The agency said the suspect was an associate of Tan Seet Eng, who is accused by Italian prosecutors of heading an organisation to fix soccer matches worldwide. Italian police have issued an arrest warrant for Tan.

International investigators have identified about 680 suspicious matches including qualifying games for the World Cup and European Championships, and for Europe's Champions League.

Suljic's detention is part of an investigation by prosecutors in Cremona in Italy. "He will be brought to Cremona prosecutors," said the first judicial source.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Emilio Parodi; Editing by Pravin Char)