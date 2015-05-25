CAPE TOWN May 25 Former France international Didier Six has been sacked as coach of Mauritius just five months after taking charge of the tiny Indian Ocean island.

Mauritius Football Association president Sameer Sobha told reporters on Monday that Six had said he did not want to continue in the job after his side lost to Zimbabwe last week in the regional Cosafa Cup tournament, a championship for Southern African nations.

"He informally said that he didn't want to continue after the defeat against Zimbabwe in the Cosafa Cup," Sobha was quoted by the BBC. "But he never informed the MFA officially of his decision and did not attend the training."

Six had been warned by Cosafa Cup organisers after refusing to speak to the media following the 2-0 loss to Zimbabwe and was then sent to the stands in his country's next fixture at the tournament in South Africa, a 2-0 loss to Namibia.

He was fined $2000 for "unacceptable behaviour".

The former Marseille, Aston Villa and VfB Stuttgart winger leaves Mauritius three weeks before they begin their campaign to qualify for the 2017 African Nations Cup away in Ghana on the weekend of June 12-14. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)