MANCHESTER, England, Sept 9 Referees will be instructed to stop a match for three minutes when a player is suspected of being concussed, if a proposal from FIFA's chief medical officer is accepted.

Michel D'Hooghe, the chairman of FIFA's medical committee and a UEFA executive committee member, told delegates at the Soccerex Global Convention on Tuesday that he will put his proposal before the European governing body at their executive committee meeting on Sept.18 and to FIFA's executive on Sept.25.

"If there is a suspected concussion we will ask the referee to stop the game for three minutes. The referee will only allow the player to continue playing with the green light of the team doctor - nobody else," the Belgian said.

D'Hooghe told reporters that as this proposal does not constitute a change in the laws of the game, but just in the rules of competition, it could come into force next month.

He said there were five cases of concussion at the World Cup in Brazil.

If his proposal is approved, it would apply to matches in World Cup qualifying games, European Championship qualifiers, Champions League and Europa League matches, but not at the domestic level.

(Editing by Toby Davis)