PARIS Oct 15 Former Senegal coach Bruno Metsu, who led the African country to the World Cup quarter finals in 2002, has died aged 59, French media reported on Tuesday.

Local newspaper La Voix du Nord, sports daily L'Equipe and France Football magazine reported that Metsu, who quit his coaching job at Dubai club Al Wasl last year to fight stomach cancer, passed away overnight at his Dunkirk home in northern France.

The much-travelled Metsu, also known as "The White Sorcerer", also coached Guinea, Qatar, and several clubs in the Gulf region.

However, the highlight of his career came at the 2002 World Cup when Senegal beat holders France in the opening game and went on to reach the last eight. That year, Senegal also reached the African Nations Cup final. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)