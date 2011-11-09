MEXICO CITY Nov 8 Former Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez, regarded as Mexico's finest player, said on Tuesday he would like to help steer ailing giants America out of the crisis that left them near bottom of the Mexican championship.

The Eagles, who missed the cut for the knockout phase of the Apertura championship which arch-rivals Guadalajara are favourites to win, put their entire squad on the transfer list on Sunday amid plans to restructure the club.

Team president Michel Bauer, in charge for three years, announced his resignation on Monday night in another development at the club, one of the country's richest owned by Mexican media giant Televisa.

"I'd love to help America so long as it's an interesting project for me and the board," Sanchez, five times Pichichi winner as the top scorer in Spain's La Liga, told reporters.

"Of course all the teams have options if they want me for their coach. I wouldn't come in as a fireman to any team, I'd join a side with a solid structure," added Sanchez, who played for America in the 1990s.

The former Atletico Madrid and Real forward, in Mexico to be inducted into the national hall of fame in Pachuca, steered outgoing champions Pumas UNAM to back-to-back titles in 2004 and coached the Mexico team in 2007-08.

GOALKEEPING MISDEMEANOURS

Guadalajara's Mexico goalkeeper Luis Ernesto Michel will miss both legs of the Chivas' quarter-final against Queretaro on Nov. 19 and 26 and the first leg of their semi-final, if they go through, after being handed a three-match suspension on Monday.

Michel was punished for kicking the ball at Pachuca's Argentine defender Javier Munoz during the teams' 2-2 draw on Saturday. Both were sent off and Munoz, dismissed for retaliating, will serve a one-match suspension in the first leg of Pachuca's quarter-final against Tigres UNAM on Nov. 20.

A goalkeeper back in favour is Cruz Azul's Jesus Corona, recalled to the national team for Friday's friendly with Serbia in Queretaro having been under suspension since May after head-butting Morelia's Argentine physical trainer Sergio Martin during a fracas involving both teams.

Corona, who helped Mexico win the soccer gold medal at the Pan-American Games in Guadalajara city last month, comes into the Mexico side after Guillermo Ochoa was injured playing for Ajaccio against Lorient in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

