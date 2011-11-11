By Carlos Calvo
MEXICO CITY Nov 10 Former Mexico forward
Ricardo Pelaez was named America's new sporting president on
Thursday charged with leading a complete overall of the
struggling Mexican giants after the sacking of coach Alfredo
Tena.
Pelaez and Yon de Luisa, named operations president, will
work together under a council of directors headed by Emilio
Azcarraga, the Azteca based club's owner and president of the
powerful media organisation Televisa.
"I have brought a magic wand to resolve the situation, I
want to build a competitive working group. Work and humility are
the words that will set our path," the 48-year-old told
reporters after his presentation.
America, one of Mexico's two biggest and most successful
clubs with arch-rivals Guadalajara, are at one of their lowest
ebbs after finishing one from bottom of the league standings and
failing to reach the Apertura championship quarter-finals.
The Eagles put their whole squad, which includes a number of
South American internationals, on the transfer list after their
closing 3-1 defeat at Cruz Azul last weekend and said they would
promote players from the youth scheme.
De Luisa announced the dismissal of Tena and Pelaez's
initial tasks will be to find a new coach, give the squad a
solid Mexican base plus a few foreign signings and win as many
titles as possible in the run-in to America's centenary in 2016.
"Things couldn't be worse, there is great concern over the
spiritual aspect (of the team). We'll try to build a good team
in quality and quantity," said Pelaez, who played for America,
Necaxa, Guadalajara and Mexico at the 1998 World Cup in France.
Pelaez said he would speak with players in the current squad
to find out who was keen to stay at America, whose last big
idol, Paraguayan striker Salvador Cabanas, was shot in the head
during a row in a Mexico City bar and has not played since.
"To be at America is a privilege, some will go others will
come in. I think there's a very good squad, we have good players
(but) I also think that in some areas of the pitch we lack a
player who can tip the balance (favourably)," he said.
America enjoyed a golden era in the 1980s when they won five
of their 10 league titles but they have only lifted two since,
in 2002 and 2005.
Guadalajara, who finished top of the round-robin phase of
the championship, are favourites to win a record 12th Mexican
league title.
