MEXICO CITY Nov 26 Struggling Mexican
giants America, desperate to bring back the glory days, have
signed Christian 'El Hobbit' Bermudez from first division rivals
Atlante.
The 5-foot-2 (1.60-metre) Mexican international will
reinforce the team's midfield in the Clausura championship, the
club said in a statement.
America, based in Mexico City, gave no further details of
the deal for the 24-year-old Bermudez but added that Atlante
goalkeeper Moises Munoz would also arrive at the club in a
straight swap for Armando Navarrete.
They are the first signings made by former Atlante coach
Miguel Herrera who was appointed 10 days ago to replace Alfredo
Tena, sacked after America finished second from bottom and
failed to make the eight-team knockout phase of the Apertura
championship.
The Clausura is the second of two championships in the
season.
America put their entire squad, including half a dozen South
American internationals, on the transfer list after their last
match in the Apertura, a 3-1 defeat at Cruz Azul three weeks
ago.
The Mexican giants, founded 95 years ago, had their best
years in the 1980s when they won five of their 10 league titles.
Two championships in the last nine years -- the Clausura in
2002 and 2005 -- are a meagre return for the millions of dollars
pumped into the club by media giant Televisa.
