(Corrects typo in headline)

April 6 Venezuela captain Juan Arango has apologised to a rival player after biting him on the shoulder at the end of a tempestuous Mexican league match.

Arango's Tijuana side were losing 4-3 to Monterrey with just seconds left when he went up to midfielder Jesus Zavala and bit him.

"I did something I shouldn't have done with Zavala," the 34-year old midfielder said.

"I spoke to him after the game and apologised, it was a very hot-blooded game, I got het up, I took that negative attitude, that isn't me but unfortunately it happened. We exchanged shirts after the game, we spoke and that's it over."

Zavala fell to the ground and later posted a photo of the bit mark on social media.

The incident was reminiscent of Uryguayan Luis Suarez's bite on Italian Giorgio Cheillini's shoulder during last year's World Cup. Suarez was given a nine-game suspension from international matches and a four-month ban from league action.

The referee in Sunday's Mexican league game ended the game seconds after the bite and did not take action against Arango. The league's disciplinary commission could still punish him.

Tijuana are top of the table with 23 points from 12 games. Monterrey are in 10th on 16 points. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)