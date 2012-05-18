MEXICO CITY May 1 7 Oribe Peralta scored a stunning goal for Santos Laguna as they held Monterrey 1-1 away in the first leg of the Mexican Clausura championship final on Thursday.

Despite being closely marked by a defender, Peralta controlled a difficult ball on his chest, spun away and scored with a dipping 25-metre shot to silence the home crowd in the 69th minute.

Peralta was also the hero in the semi-finals, scoring twice in the last five minutes of the second leg at home to UANL to give Santos Laguna a 2-2 draw which took them to the final.

Santos, who also had a first-half goal disallowed, had looked the better team up to that point but had to settle for a draw after Humberto Suazo won and converted a stoppage time penalty for Monterrey.

The Chilean, known as the lollipop due to his shiny, shaven head, was tripped by Felipe Baloy and fired the resulting penalty high into the net.

A draw at home on Sunday will be enough for Santos Laguna to win their fourth Mexican title and avenge their defeat to the same opponents in last month's CONCACAF Champions League final.

The Clausura is the second of two championships played in the Mexican season. In each tournament, the teams play each other once with the top eight progressing to a knockout competition.

