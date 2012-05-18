MEXICO CITY May 1 7 Oribe Peralta scored a
stunning goal for Santos Laguna as they held Monterrey 1-1 away
in the first leg of the Mexican Clausura championship final on
Thursday.
Despite being closely marked by a defender, Peralta
controlled a difficult ball on his chest, spun away and scored
with a dipping 25-metre shot to silence the home crowd in the
69th minute.
Peralta was also the hero in the semi-finals, scoring twice
in the last five minutes of the second leg at home to UANL to
give Santos Laguna a 2-2 draw which took them to the final.
Santos, who also had a first-half goal disallowed, had
looked the better team up to that point but had to settle for a
draw after Humberto Suazo won and converted a stoppage time
penalty for Monterrey.
The Chilean, known as the lollipop due to his shiny, shaven
head, was tripped by Felipe Baloy and fired the resulting
penalty high into the net.
A draw at home on Sunday will be enough for Santos Laguna to
win their fourth Mexican title and avenge their defeat to the
same opponents in last month's CONCACAF Champions League final.
The Clausura is the second of two championships played in
the Mexican season. In each tournament, the teams play each
other once with the top eight progressing to a knockout
competition.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Brian Homewood in
Berne; Editing by Alastair Himmer)