Feb 23 A last-minute goal from Isaac Brizuela gave Toluca a 1-0 home win over Guadalajara on Sunday, a week before they meet Mexican championship leaders Cruz Azul in a top of the table clash.

Mexico midfielder Brizuela shot from outside the box and the ball went in off the post to lift second-placed Toluca within three points of the pacesetters.

Unbeaten Cruz Azul notched a seventh victory in a row, 3-1 at Queretaro on Friday. They have 22 points after eight matches in the Clausura championship.

UNAM Pumas upset 10-man America 3-1 at the Azteca on Saturday, their first win in seven derbies against their Mexico City rivals, to snatch third place on 14 points.

America's Mexico centre back Francisco Rodriguez was shown a straight red card early in the second half for kneeing an opponent in the stomach as they argued.

Pachuca are fourth with 13 points, one more than America who are fifth ahead of arch-rivals Guadalajara on goal difference.

"To lose is worrying but I'm happy with our teamwork. We're feeling very wounded today, we lost the match ourselves, Pumas didn't win it," coach Antonio Mohamed said after America suffered a third successive defeat.

Argentine midfielder Miguel Luduena scored twice for Pumas, his second with a superb free kick.

Mexico coach Miguel Herrera, who steered America to the Clausura title last season, was at the match to see the six players from his former club who are in his squad for the March 5 World Cup warmup against Nigeria in Atlanta, Georgia.

Title holders Leon, winners of the Apertura championship in the first half of the season, netted four first-half goals before conceding two after the break as they won 4-2 against Santos Laguna.

Monterrey, who sacked coach Jose Guadalupe Cruz in midweek after taking six points from their first seven matches, won 1-0 at Atlas under new coaching duo Carlos Barra and Jose Trevino. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo, writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)