MEXICO CITY May 11 Mexico World Cup midfielder Carlos "Gullit" Pena scored the only goal as title holders Leon beat Toluca 1-0 away on Sunday to go through 2-0 on aggregate to the Mexican Clausura championship final against Pachuca.

Pena, named in Mexico coach Miguel Herrera's 23-man squad for the tournament in Brazil, scored with a fine shot from distance in the 51st minute of the semi-final second leg to secure Toluca's qualification after their 1-0 home win in Thursday's first leg.

Pachuca lost 4-2 at 10-man Santos Laguna in the second leg of their semi-final on Saturday but scraped through on the away goals rule after an aggregate result of 4-4 having won the first leg 2-0 at home on Wednesday.

The crucial away goals at the Corona in Torreon were scored in the first half by Ecuador striker Enner Valencia, who took his tally as leading marksman in the Clausura to 16 goals including the knockout rounds, and a Dieter Villalpando header.

Santos had veteran former Mexico goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez sent off in the 22nd minute for a foul on Valencia followed by his protests at the decision taken by referee Marco Antonio Rodriguez, known for being extremely strict and who is going to his third World Cup finals next month in Brazil.

"I've already seen the replay about 30 times and (the red card) seems too harsh, strange, after an action in which (Valencia) comes at me and I try to cover the ball. I don't know if I was arrogant (towards the referee) but he should show balance (in his decision making)," Sanchez was quoted as saying on www.centraldeportiva.com.

"I hope he does well at the World Cup," Santos's Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha said sarcastically.

Pachuca, known as Tuzos (moles), had Ecuador midfielder Walter Ayovi sent off in the 64th minute for a dangerous tackle on Mexico World Cup striker Oribe Peralta. (Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Ed Osmond)