MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 A downpour in Monterrey helped faltering Mexico City giants America cling to top place in the Mexican championship despite going a third match without scoring.

America, who had won their opening five matches of the Apertura, were held 0-0 by promoted Leones Negros (black lions) at the Jalisco in Guadalajara on Saturday and have now taken 17 points from eight matches.

Monterrey remain one point behind after their home match against Guadalajara was abandoned in the 11th minute due to a waterlogged pitch. Monterrey said the match would be played during the October break for internationals.

Atlas, another of the three first division teams based in the city of Guadalajara, failed to take advantage when they were held 1-1 at Veracruz on Friday.

They were overtaken in third place by Santos Laguna, the weekend's only winners so far after beating nine-man title holders Leon 2-0 at home.

Santos, who scored through Argentine striker Mauro Cejas in the 10th minute and Alonso Escoboza three minutes into added time, and Atlas both have 15 points.

Leon had Fernando Moran sent off in the 28th minute and fellow midfielder Jose Cardenas in the 76th, both after prior bookings. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Steve Tongue)