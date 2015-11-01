MEXICO CITY Nov 1 Three teams qualified for the Mexican Apertura championship title rounds with two matches to spare over the weekend after America's 3-2 win at Toluca on Sunday.

The top eight teams in the standings qualify for the knockout stage at the end of the 17-match round robin phase with leaders UNAM Pumas, America and Leon already sure of their places.

Pumas lead the standings with 31 points and America and Leon both have 27 after 15 matches.

Argentine Dario Benedetto struck the winner at Toluca eight minutes from time and America's substitute goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez saved a last-minute penalty taken by Fernando Uribe to deny the home side, who have 26 points, a draw.

Colombia forward Darwin Quintero and Paraguay midfielder Osvaldo Martinez had given America a two-goal halftime lead but Argentine striker Enrique Triverio scored twice in six minutes midway through the second half to put Toluca level.

Toluca finished with 10 men after substitute Lucas Lobos was sent off in the 84th minute for a foul on Benedetto.

Pumas secured their berth with a 2-1 win at Tijuana on Friday and Juan Antonio Pizzi's Leon booked their place on Saturday when they beat Atlas 2-1 at home.

All the action at Leon occurred in the opening half hour with midfielder Daniel Alvarez putting Atlas a head after two minutes and Miguel Ibarra equalising six minutes later.

Argentine striker Mauro Boselli scored Leon's winner in the 18th minute but Pizzi's team finished with 10 men after defender Juan Ignacio Gonzalez was sent off for a foul on Atlas's Colombian forward Franco Arizala in the 29th.

Title holders Santos Laguna, who have had a dismal Apertura championship after winning last season's Clausura, lost all chance of reaching the knockout phase when they were held 2-2 at UANL Tigres. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Martyn Herman)