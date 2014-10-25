MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Goals by Brazilian forwards Camilo Sanvezzo, who scored a brace including the stoppage-time winner, and William gave Queretaro a 3-2 home win over leaders America that lifted them into the Mexican title playoff places.

America, who had the busier week with a CONCACAF Champions League tie on Tuesday, had already secured their place in the title playoffs last weekend with four matches to spare.

Camilo and William, with fellow Brazilian Ronaldinho prompting attacks from behind them, gave Queretaro a 2-0 halftime lead in Friday's match at La Corregidora.

Queretaro defender Ricardo Osorio was sent off in the 52nd minute for a bad foul on Paul Aguilar and America hit back with a lobbed goal by Mexico World Cup striker Oribe Peralta and a volleyed equaliser from Luis Mendoza.

Three minutes into added time, Camilo stole in behind America's Argentine defender Paolo Goltz to stab the winner past goalkeeper Moises Munoz from two metres.

"That's a good injection for the three 'finals' we've got left and I hope the team will known how to value it," Queretaro coach Ignacio Ambriz told reporters.

The top eight teams after the 17-match league phase qualify for the knockout rounds with America top of the Apertura standings on 29 points and three matches remaining.

Queretaro have 18 points in seventh place but could slip back below the top eight if teams directly below them win during the weekend. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Editing by Rex Gowar)