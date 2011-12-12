MEXICO CITY Dec 11 Tigres UANL came from
a goal down to beat Santos Laguna 3-1 on Sunday and lift the
Mexican league title for the first time in 29 years.
The side from the northern city of Monterrey won the final
4-1 on aggregate following their 1-0 first leg victory at Santos
in Torreon on Thursday.
Striker Oribe Peralta put Santos ahead on the half hour
after Tigres' Argentine midfielder Lucas Lobos had missed an
early penalty.
However, the university side, hosting the second leg at the
Universitario stadium, hit back with second-half goals from
Hector Mancilla, Danilinho and substitute Alan Pulido.
Tigres won their two previous titles in 1978 and 1982.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos
Aires; editing by Peter Rutherford)