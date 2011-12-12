MEXICO CITY Dec 11 Tigres UANL came from a goal down to beat Santos Laguna 3-1 on Sunday and lift the Mexican league title for the first time in 29 years.

The side from the northern city of Monterrey won the final 4-1 on aggregate following their 1-0 first leg victory at Santos in Torreon on Thursday.

Striker Oribe Peralta put Santos ahead on the half hour after Tigres' Argentine midfielder Lucas Lobos had missed an early penalty.

However, the university side, hosting the second leg at the Universitario stadium, hit back with second-half goals from Hector Mancilla, Danilinho and substitute Alan Pulido.

Tigres won their two previous titles in 1978 and 1982. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Peter Rutherford)