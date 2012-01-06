By Carlos Calvo
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Jan 6 Mexico's leading clubs,
dogged by their frustrating recent failure to land a domestic
league title, embark once again in search of the holy grail in
the Clausura championship, starting this weekend.
America, Cruz Azul and Guadalajara, the country's three most
popular and decorated clubs, disappointed their legions of fans
by failing to end a trophy drought in the Apertura in the first
half of the season.
Guadalajara topped the standings in the 17-match league
phase of the championship but lost their quarter-final to
outsiders Queretaro.
Cruz Azul were knocked out by Morelia at the same stage
after America, one from bottom of the table, had failed even to
reach the knockout rounds.
America, who won the last of their 10 titles in 2005, threw
out the baby with the bath water in a bid to reverse a negative
trend, appointing a new club president, officials and coach.
Their outgoing president had put the whole squad on the
transfer list and said players would be promoted from the youth
scheme in a dramatic gesture last month aimed at remedying the
team's fortunes.
New coach Miguel Herrera found, however, that he could build
a team around the South American imports the Eagles, backed by
media giant Televisa, have signed in recent seasons but
performed below par in the Apertura.
Herrera's only foreign signing is Venezuelan central
defender Oswaldo Vizcarrondo, who shone at the Copa America in
Argentina where his country reached the semi-finals for the
first time and has been playing for Olimpo in the Argentine
first division.
"I have a squad with experience who want to turn round many
of the things that happened in the previous tournament. We're
all keen to get our revenge," Herrera told reporters.
INCREASING PRESSURE
"Let's hope we're the best team of the (Clausura)
tournament. That's the idea, we're always obliged to take a
leading role," added Herrera, whose side open their campaign at
Queretaro on Saturday (2300 GMT).
Cruz Azul, a team backed by cement manufacturers whose
performances in the knockout phase over the years since their
eighth and last title in 1997 have lacked solidity, are at home
to title holders Tigres UANL, also on Saturday (2300).
"The pressure and desire to get the title become ever
bigger, this is a club that's not used to spending so long
without getting anything. It's time we did," Cruz Azul's
Argentine striker Emanuel Villa told reporters.
Guadalajara, who suffered from what is known as the
"super-leaders' curse" finishing top of the standings but
failing to progress to the title, are at home to Atlante (Sunday
0100).
Coach Fernando Quirarte shrugged off their Apertura failure,
saying: "New Year, new life, the past remained in 2011, I'm very
calm because I have a capable squad."
The Chivas (goats), whose policy is to keep an all-Mexican
squad and who won their record 11th title in 2006, made no new
signings during the winter recess.
They and Cruz Azul will also take part in South America's
Copa Libertadores in which both have reached the final,
Guadalajara in 2010, Cruz Azul in 2001.
(Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Alastair
Himmer)