MEXICO CITY Jan 6 Mexico's leading clubs, dogged by their frustrating recent failure to land a domestic league title, embark once again in search of the holy grail in the Clausura championship, starting this weekend.

America, Cruz Azul and Guadalajara, the country's three most popular and decorated clubs, disappointed their legions of fans by failing to end a trophy drought in the Apertura in the first half of the season.

Guadalajara topped the standings in the 17-match league phase of the championship but lost their quarter-final to outsiders Queretaro.

Cruz Azul were knocked out by Morelia at the same stage after America, one from bottom of the table, had failed even to reach the knockout rounds.

America, who won the last of their 10 titles in 2005, threw out the baby with the bath water in a bid to reverse a negative trend, appointing a new club president, officials and coach.

Their outgoing president had put the whole squad on the transfer list and said players would be promoted from the youth scheme in a dramatic gesture last month aimed at remedying the team's fortunes.

New coach Miguel Herrera found, however, that he could build a team around the South American imports the Eagles, backed by media giant Televisa, have signed in recent seasons but performed below par in the Apertura.

Herrera's only foreign signing is Venezuelan central defender Oswaldo Vizcarrondo, who shone at the Copa America in Argentina where his country reached the semi-finals for the first time and has been playing for Olimpo in the Argentine first division.

"I have a squad with experience who want to turn round many of the things that happened in the previous tournament. We're all keen to get our revenge," Herrera told reporters.

INCREASING PRESSURE

"Let's hope we're the best team of the (Clausura) tournament. That's the idea, we're always obliged to take a leading role," added Herrera, whose side open their campaign at Queretaro on Saturday (2300 GMT).

Cruz Azul, a team backed by cement manufacturers whose performances in the knockout phase over the years since their eighth and last title in 1997 have lacked solidity, are at home to title holders Tigres UANL, also on Saturday (2300).

"The pressure and desire to get the title become ever bigger, this is a club that's not used to spending so long without getting anything. It's time we did," Cruz Azul's Argentine striker Emanuel Villa told reporters.

Guadalajara, who suffered from what is known as the "super-leaders' curse" finishing top of the standings but failing to progress to the title, are at home to Atlante (Sunday 0100).

Coach Fernando Quirarte shrugged off their Apertura failure, saying: "New Year, new life, the past remained in 2011, I'm very calm because I have a capable squad."

The Chivas (goats), whose policy is to keep an all-Mexican squad and who won their record 11th title in 2006, made no new signings during the winter recess.

They and Cruz Azul will also take part in South America's Copa Libertadores in which both have reached the final, Guadalajara in 2010, Cruz Azul in 2001. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Alastair Himmer)