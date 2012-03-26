MEXICO CITY, March 25 Mexican title holders Tigres UANL kept pace with the Clausura championship leaders by beating Pumas UNAM 2-0 away at the Olympic stadium in the capital on Sunday.

Emanuel Cerda put Tigres ahead in the 35th minute when he tapped in a cross from Argentine winger Damian Alvarez, who also laid on the second for compatriot Lucas Lobos 12 minutes from time.

Tigres are one point behind joint leaders Morelia, who beat fifth-placed America 3-1 on Friday, and Santos Laguna, 2-0 winners at home to bottom team Queretaro on Saturday.

Pumas coach Guillermo Vazquez said the defeat had left his team with a slim chance of qualifying for the eight-team knockout rounds of the championship with only five games left in the league phase.

"We have to swallow this bitter drink and somehow lift ourselves tomorrow to think about the other match," Vazquez told reporters, referring to his team's regional Concacaf Champions League semi-final against fellow Mexican side Monterrey.

Puebla, two from bottom of the standings, ended a run of five defeats that sparked Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio's resignation in midweek with a 1-1 draw at home to Cruz Azul under promoted Uruguayan assistant trainer Daniel Bartolotta.

Argentine striker Emanuel Villa put Cruz Azul ahead after 11 minutes but American DaMarcus Beasley equalised in the 56th minute and Villa was sent off six minutes from time for head-butting defender Jonathan Lacerda in the chest.

Guadalajara, Mexico's most popular and successful club, extended their unbeaten run to six matches since Dutch great Johan Cruyff became a consultant at the end of February with a 2-0 home win over Toluca at the Omnilife on Saturday.

The Chivas have gradually been edging closer to a qualifying berth for the knockout phase. They are 11th with 15 points, three short of eight-placed Toluca.

Guadalajara had made their worst ever start to a championship with three successive defeats and had only taken two points from seven matches when Cruyff came on board. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Nick Mulvenney)