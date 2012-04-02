MEXICO CITY, April 1 Mexican title holders Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna, the team they beat in the Apertura championship final in December, have qualified for the Clausura knockout phase with four games to spare.

However, Guadalajara's chances of reaching the top eight who qualify for the knockout rounds after the 17-match league phase took a knock on Sunday when a 1-0 defeat in the city derby against Estudiantes UAG ended their unbeaten run at six matches.

After 13 matches, Santos lead the standings on 29 points, one more than Tigres with Morelia in third on 26 and Monterrey fourth a point further back. Guadalajara, who conceded an own goal by Edgar Mejia five minutes from time, are 11th with 15 points.

Santos won 3-1 at Toluca on Sunday while Tigres crushed Morelia 4-1 at home on Saturday to secure their places in the knockout rounds known as Mexican football's "Big Feast". (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)