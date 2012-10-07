MEXICO CITY Oct 7 Guadalajara coach John van't Schip has repaid the faith shown in him by club consultant Johan Cruyff with two successive wins including the "clasico" against arch-rivals America.

The Chivas beat the Eagles 3-1 in their own nest, the Azteca in Mexico City on Saturday, having won 2-1 at home to Tigres UANL on Tuesday after two matches without a win or a goal.

"The clasico is one (match), what's also important is the 'liguilla'," Canadian-born Dutchman van't Schip said, referring to the eight-team knockout phase Guadalajara hope to reach.

"It's very important we finish the (league) championship well and get into the knockout rounds," he added. The top eight teams qualify for the quarter-finals at the end of the 17-match league phase.

Guadalajara are eighth with 16 points from 12 matches, two points behind arch-rivals America and 10 adrift of leaders Toluca before their top-of-the-table clash away to surprise package Tijuana.

"The spirit in the team is good. Anyone who plays for Chivas must be hungry to play with intensity as we saw today with a team that played that way," van't Schip said.

Guadalajara benefited from the return from injury of winger Marco Fabian, an Olympic soccer gold medallist with Mexico in London in August, who put the Chivas ahead in the 36th minute.

America's Colombian defender Aquivaldo Mosquera failed to clear from a throw-in and the ball was deflected to Fabian who headed it into the net.

The home side equalised three minutes into the second half with a goal by Juan Carlos Medina before a brace from striker Rafael Marquez Lugo settled the match for Chivas.

Marquezs shot on the hour took a deflection off defender Diego Reyes, another Olympic champion, and wrong-footed goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez.

Seven minutes later, Reyes was at fault again when Marquez slipped past him to beat Gonzalez with a drive from outside the box.

"It's important to win this kind of match for what it means, for its effect on the team's confidence, we needed a victory of this magnitude," Marquez said.

Dutch great Cruyff told Guadalajara fans on Monday that despite poor results a change of coach would be detrimental to his project for the club, which could take time to beat fruit. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Clare Fallon)