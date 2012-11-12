MEXICO CITY Nov 11 Guadalajara scraped into the Mexican championship quarter-finals despite a 2-0 home defeat by Tijuana conceding the first goal after 12 seconds and another in the third minute on Sunday.

The record 11 times champions, being revamped by Dutch consultant Johan Cruyff after years of under-achievement, joined seven other teams in the so-called "little league" knockout phase of the Apertura championship.

Guadalajara finished eighth in the last of the qualifying berths after the 17-match league phase, among four teams on 23 points, going through with Monterrey thanks to their better goal difference while title holders Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM missed out.

Tijuana went ahead from the kickoff at Guadalajara's Omnilife stadium with Alfredo Moreno racing though a static Chivas defence to lob goalkeeper Luis Michel.

Before three minutes were up, the Tijuana attack broke through again with Moreno laying on the second goal for Colombian Duvier Riascos.

Riascos should have scored again on the hour but, having rounded Michel, he shot over the bar with the net unguarded.

Guadalajara, who will meet top-of-the-table Toluca in the two-legged quarter-finals, were wide of the mark with several speculative shots from distance.

Tijuana face Concacaf champions Monterrey, the team that knocked them out of the quarter-finals in the Clausura championship in the second half of last season.

In the other matches of the first knockout round which kicks off on Wednesday, 10-times champions America meet Morelia and promoted Leon play Cruz Azul. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)