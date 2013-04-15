MEXICO CITY, April 14 UANL Tigres lost their 14-match unbeaten record in Mexico's Clausura championship with a 2-1 defeat at UNAM Pumas on Sunday but still managed to cling to a one-point lead over second-placed Atlas.

Striker Emanuel Villa, the championship's top scorer with nine goals, put Tigres ahead in the eighth minute with a header from Brazilian Danilinho's cross.

An own goal by Tigres defender Hugo Ayala, trying to block a shot from Javier Cortes, brought the Pumas level and Argentine striker Martin Bravo hit the winner with a scissors kick after half an hour at the Olimpico Universitario in the capital.

"Yes, this was a surprise because Tigres were unbeaten and playing great games, but we have been improving. We were dynamic and the team showed we can compete with anyone," Bravo told reporters.

The victory lifted Pumas into fifth place on 23 points from 14 matches, six points behind Tigres.

Record 11-times champions Guadalajara's chances of reaching the eight-team title playoffs were dealt a blow with a 2-1 loss to Atlante at their Omnilife stadium.

Mexico striker Rafael Marquez Lugo put the Chivas ahead with a first-half penalty but goals from Luis Venegas and Francisco Uscanga left them in 13th place with 16 points.

The top eight after the 17 rounds of the league format qualify for the championship's knockout phase. Guadalajara, with only three wins, are four points behind eighth-placed Monterrey.

The Chivas have a chance to reverse their fortunes when they face Atlas in the Guadalajara city derby, known as the "Clasico Tapatio", on Saturday.

"We will prepare in the best way possible and try to finish (the league phase) well and get in (the quarter-finals)," midfielder Jesus Sanchez told the club website (www.chivascampeon.com).

Cruz Azul, who won the Copa Mexico knockout competition beating Atlante on penalties in the final on Wednesday, crushed title holders Tijuana 5-0 on Saturday and climbed back into the top eight.

Tijuana, winners of the Apertura championship in the first half of the season, have dropped out of the top eight as they appear distracted by a run to the last 16 of the South American Libertadores Cup. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John O'Brien)