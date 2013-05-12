MEXICO CITY May 12 Tigres UANL became the latest victims of what is known as the "curse of the superleaders" when they went out of the Mexican championship after a 2-1 aggregate loss to Monterrey.

The team nicknamed the Felines were held 1-1 at home by Monterrey in the second leg of their Clausura championship quarter-final on Saturday.

Tigres had finished as leaders of the league phase of the championship from which the top eight qualify for the knockout rounds.

Only rarely though have the team finishing top of the league phase gone on to lift the title. In the 34 championships since the introduction of two per season in 1996, the leaders of the league phase have prevailed only six times.

Monterrey visited Tigres at the Estadio Universitario with a 1-0 lead from the first leg and were quickly pegged back when Brazilian Danilinho scored with a brilliant volley in the 13th minute to level the aggregate score.

However, the visitors equalised and won the tie thanks to an own goal by Tigres defender Israel Jimenez as he tried to intercept an effort from Chile striker Humberto Suazo, who had scored the goal in the first leg.

Danilinho could have scored again early in the second half but his shot hit the bar and he left his team with 10 men for the final 10 minutes when he was sent off.

CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey face 10 times Mexican champions America in the semi-finals.

At the Azteca, striker Christian Benitez scored twice as America beat Pumas UNAM 2-1 in a Mexico City derby for a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Paraguayan Robin Ramirez scored first for Pumas, levelling the aggregate score in the 21st minute.

Benitez, top scorer in the championship with 14 goals, equalised in the 56th and hit the winner in the fourth minute of added time. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Editing by Alison Wildey)