MEXICO CITY May 26 Ten-man America beat Cruz Azul 4-2 on penalties to win a record-equalling 11th Mexican league title on Sunday, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat after two late goals forced extra time.

The Eagles trailed 1-0 from the first leg of the final and were quickly a man down at the Azteca after midfielder Jesus Molina was sent off in the 14th minute.

They fell behind on the night, and 2-0 on aggregate, to a 20th minute goal by Colombia striker Teofilo Gutierrez and looked set for defeat before staging a miraculous late salvo at two corner kicks.

Colombian centre back Aquivaldo Mosquera headed America's equaliser in the 89th minute from Argentine Rubens Sambueza's corner.

In the third minute of added time, America goalkeeper Moises Muñoz came up into the Cruz Azul box for another corner and his header was deflected by defender Alejandro Castro into the net to force an extra 30 minutes.

There were no goals in extra time leading to penalties with Cruz Azul, who been so close to their first championship since 1997, starting the shootout badly when striker Javier Orozco had his penalty saved and Castro slipped and sent his over the bar.

America equalled arch-rivals Guadalajara with their 11th crown. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires. Editing by Patrick Johnston)