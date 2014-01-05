MEXICO CITY Jan 5 Argentine Antonio Mohamed made a winning start as America's coach with a 3-0 win over UANL Tigres at the Azteca in the Mexican League, saying his team could have scored six.

Tigres' Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti, on the other hand, was upset by what he considered poor refereeing in Saturday's match and said: "America play with 12 men."

Mohamed took charge when Miguel Herrera left the club last month to coach Mexico's World Cup team after a year at America.

America scored through Colombian forward Luis Gabriel Rey in the 10th minute, left back Paul Aguilar after half an hour and striker Raul Jimenez early in the second half.

"I think we played a great match, the team had no scares We were superior from start to finish," Mohamed told reporters.

Ferretti, who felt Tigres should have had a penalty, said: "I'm going to recommend other coaches that when they have to play against America they should prepare to face 12 rivals."

Asked about Ferretti's remark, Mohamed said: "But they never shot at goal we could have had five or six goals.

"I won't ever speak about the refereeing I'm concerned about the functioning of the team and I think it works very well," said Mohamed, who steered Tijuana to their first Mexican league title in December 2012.

"We inherited a playing style from Miguel, now there's another coaching staff and we'll continue looking to make history at this club. (There are) small details (to fix) in some things but the team is well oiled."

Herrera led America to consecutive league finals, winning the 2012-13 Clausura title in mid-year and losing to Leon in this season's Apertura final in December.

Leon were playing their opening match on Sunday away to Atlante, who finished one from bottom of the Apertura.

America's arch-rivals Guadalajara, with whom they share a record of 11 league titles, drew 1-1 at Santos Laguna on Friday.

The Chivas are attempting to fight their way back to the top of the league after finishing three from bottom of the Apertura. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)