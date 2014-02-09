MEXICO CITY Feb 9 Teenager Hirving Lozano made a dream first division debut, coming on in the 85th minute and scoring the winner in the 90th to give Pachuca an upset 1-0 victory over America at the Azteca on Saturday.

A win would have lifted America into first place in the Clausura championship standings. Instead they remain one point behind unbeaten leaders Cruz Azul who can pull further away when they visit Atlante on Sunday.

"To score a goal at the Azteca, I think it's the dream of all youth scheme players, it's the most wonderful thing," said midfielder Lozano, who fended off Mexico centre back Francisco Rodriguez to score his goal.

"The boss (coach Enrique Meza) told me to go out there and take the game to the opposition The confidence he has in me was important," he told reporters.

America's Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed was upset that in the two matches his team have lost, including a 1-0 defeat at Tijuana last month, the opposition scored in the final minute, leaving them with no time to hit back.

"I'm angry because we lost at the finish. This (game) is about results and unfortunately we couldn't score," Mohamed, nicknamed El Turco, said.

"The one thing that bothers me is that the two matches we lost were in the 90th minute, that leaves a sour taste because you can't react," he said.

"I'd be worried if we hadn't had goal chances, we had seven or eight... With finishing, there are days when you are inspired and others not."

America were without suspended Argentine midfielder Rubens Sambueza, sent off in last weekends 1-0 win over Atlante, and injured Colombian striker Luis Gabriel Rey.

Title holders Leon, winners of the Apertura championship in the first half of the season, also lost, 2-1 at home to UNAM Pumas, and sunk into the bottom half of the Clausura standings.

Argentine striker Mario Bravo scored both goals for recovering Pumas, who notched their third win in a row after having won only once in their previous 20 games all season and finishing bottom of the Apertura table. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Ed Osmond)